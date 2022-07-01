Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lithium Chile stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 99,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Lithium Chile has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

Lithium Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.