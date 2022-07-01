Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Lithium Chile stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 99,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Lithium Chile has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.95.
Lithium Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
