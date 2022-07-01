Lithium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $169,043.00 (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Lithium has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $169,043.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00189261 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.01141159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00081346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,591,159,850 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

