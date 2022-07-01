Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.68, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LNN opened at $132.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $136.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

