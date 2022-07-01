Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lindsay to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NYSE LNN opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average of $136.75. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $1,653,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

