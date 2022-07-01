Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

COST opened at $479.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.88 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

