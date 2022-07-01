Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

IJR opened at $92.41 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

