Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $890,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

