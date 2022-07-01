Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $178.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.22 and its 200-day moving average is $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.