Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $2 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,107.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 10,149 shares of company stock worth $312,481 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

