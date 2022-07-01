Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $177.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.