Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 6.1% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $39,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 28.6% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 254,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,744,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 165,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

