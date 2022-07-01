Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

