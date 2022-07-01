LHT (LHT) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

LHT (LHT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $55,499.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007323 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000062 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

