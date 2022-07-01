LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.66 and last traded at $91.31. Approximately 2,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 329,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.90.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.48.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.60. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 45,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in LGI Homes by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

