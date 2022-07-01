L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Update

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
LNFA remained flat at $$10.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. L&F Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 110,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 585,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 349,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 66,123 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L&F Acquisition (LNFA)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.