Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $1,748.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,243.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.05 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.69.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

