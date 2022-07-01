Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.24 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

