Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 11,820 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. Globe Life comprises 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Globe Life worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,073,000 after acquiring an additional 71,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after buying an additional 630,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,561,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,100,000 after buying an additional 90,477 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $97.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

