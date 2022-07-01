Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 2,530 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

EFAX stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.