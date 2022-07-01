Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $981,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 232,354 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $141.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.