Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $8.63 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $346.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

