Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for 2.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL opened at $238.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.62. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $186.16 and a one year high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.