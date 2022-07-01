Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 2,530 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 433,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 327,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 237,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $65.48 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $87.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63.

