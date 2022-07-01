Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.88 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.