Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 87,280 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Gentex worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

