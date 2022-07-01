Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 87,280 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Gentex worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,633,000 after purchasing an additional 830,321 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,865,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,727,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

