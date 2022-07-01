Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 2,050 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital makes up 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in STORE Capital by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,189 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

