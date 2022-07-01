Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 307.8% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 329 ($4.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.66) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.33.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 50,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,359. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8223 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

