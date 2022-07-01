Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Purchases 921 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £2,228.82 ($2,734.41).

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 242.60 ($2.98). 7,591,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,421,169. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.45. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 269.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.21) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.83 ($4.21).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

