LBG Media’s (LBG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

LON:LBG opened at GBX 105 ($1.29) on Monday. LBG Media has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 213 ($2.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

