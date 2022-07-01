Lannebo Fonder AB Sells 5,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Lannebo Fonder AB lowered its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,927,258.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.25. 4,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,887. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.