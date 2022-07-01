Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.23

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 2023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 765 ($9.39) to GBX 830 ($10.18) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
