Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $401.15

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $401.15 and last traded at $406.94, with a volume of 28866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $426.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

