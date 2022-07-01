Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 209.4% in June

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,241,800 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the May 31st total of 724,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,917,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS LLKKF remained flat at $$0.55 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Lake Resources from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

