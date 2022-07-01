Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 219.8% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Kutcho Copper stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Kutcho Copper has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
