Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 219.8% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Kutcho Copper stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Kutcho Copper has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

