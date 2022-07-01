Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

