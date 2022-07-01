Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.41

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.41 and last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 6727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLIC. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.