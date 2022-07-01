Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc licenses, manufactures, and distributes air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers Kronos Air 5G, an air cleaner used in residential and business spaces; Kronos Car Air, an air cleansing technology to sit securely on a car dashboard; and Fit-Air Bundle, a device used in conjunction with a Kronos designed face mask to provide the user with personal air filtration and cleansing within 2.5 cubic feet of personal space.

