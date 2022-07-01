KRM22 (LON:KRM) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.10 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.71). 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.35.

In other news, insider Steve Sparke sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56), for a total transaction of £38,333.18 ($47,028.81).

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

