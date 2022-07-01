Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the May 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KRKNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

