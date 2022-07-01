Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 396,500 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,351. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of -1.36. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director William Jesse Sweasy bought 17,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,384.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,384.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koss by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter worth $5,837,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.