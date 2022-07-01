Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $48.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 223,766 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 335,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after buying an additional 175,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

