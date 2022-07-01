Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $10.58 on Friday. Koç Holding A.S. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Koç Holding A.S. from 33.80 to 56.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

