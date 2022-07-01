Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNRRY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($112.77) to €78.00 ($82.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($87.23) to €75.00 ($79.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.