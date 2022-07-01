Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $23.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Klépierre from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.96) to €18.00 ($19.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

KLPEF opened at $19.25 on Friday. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

