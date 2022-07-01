Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KIGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kion Group from €71.00 ($75.53) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Kion Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €91.00 ($96.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 90,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,506. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
