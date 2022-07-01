Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KIGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kion Group from €71.00 ($75.53) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Kion Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €91.00 ($96.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 90,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,506. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Kion Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

