Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires $164,350.62 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon bought 28,986 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $164,350.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,597.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Paul Hannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Gregory Paul Hannon bought 34,600 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $183,726.00.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a PE ratio of -40.71 and a beta of -0.17. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 161.76%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

