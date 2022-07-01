Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Hits $178,046.45 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $178,046.45 and approximately $15,607.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 411.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.76 or 0.10029548 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00187736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00079200 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

