Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

KMB traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

