KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Up 228.6% in June

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 736.0 days.

Shares of KGHPF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from 160.00 to 170.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz to a “buy” rating and set a $154.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

